US Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,895,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,199,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 101,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

