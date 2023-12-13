Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $207,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.22. The stock has a market cap of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.