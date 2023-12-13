Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $207,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.22. The stock has a market cap of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.