Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 126.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $8,360,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,079.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $910.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

