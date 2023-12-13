Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,490 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $76,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.29. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

