Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $427.53. 1,282,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,273. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $427.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.