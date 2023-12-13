Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 11,695 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1,012.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $342.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,500. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $344.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

