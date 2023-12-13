Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

