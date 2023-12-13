Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

