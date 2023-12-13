California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,873 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Adobe worth $370,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

