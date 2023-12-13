United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

