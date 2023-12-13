CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,696 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

