Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 139.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

