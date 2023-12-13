Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. 354,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.