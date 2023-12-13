Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23,030.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $427.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,867. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $427.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $405.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

