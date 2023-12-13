Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 776,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

