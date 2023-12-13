ProVise Management Group LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.46. 89,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.