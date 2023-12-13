Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,987,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,334,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,145,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,657,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 115,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

