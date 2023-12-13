Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $35.63 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 471,347 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Fortinet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

