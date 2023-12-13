US Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

