Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

