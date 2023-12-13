Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 156,167 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,167 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.