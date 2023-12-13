Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,670 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

