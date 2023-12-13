Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.