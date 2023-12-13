Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

