Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. 68,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.