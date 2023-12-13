Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.60. 522,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.62 and a 200-day moving average of $509.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.