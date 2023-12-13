iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.40. 789,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,464. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $467.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

