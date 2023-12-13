Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,890. The stock has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $344.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

