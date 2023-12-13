General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,723. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

