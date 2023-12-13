DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after buying an additional 681,736 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $16,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth $15,396,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 100,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,975. The company has a market cap of $882.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

