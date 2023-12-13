ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.89 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $190.58. The stock had a trading volume of 424,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.