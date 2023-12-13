Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 493,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,054. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

