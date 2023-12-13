iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Reduced by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 322,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,447. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

