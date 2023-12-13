Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

