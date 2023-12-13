VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

