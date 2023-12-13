VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

