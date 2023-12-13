Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 14,234 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $129,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 232,284 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

