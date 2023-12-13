Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $29.90 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

