Principal Street Partners LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,079.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $910.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.88. The stock has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

