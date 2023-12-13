Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $1.25 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 354,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

