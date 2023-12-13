Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ILF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

