Delphi Management Inc. MA Invests $755,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

AZO stock traded up $17.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2,678.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,749. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,593.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,523.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.