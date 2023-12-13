Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 128,350 Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Abcam comprises approximately 1.2% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd owned 0.06% of Abcam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Abcam by 618.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 72.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM remained flat at $23.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,005. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCM shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

