Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,264 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

SYY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. 442,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.