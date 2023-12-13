PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PG&E by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 729,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 309,316 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,560,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PG&E by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 810,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 1,488,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,236,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

