Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.96. 335,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $276.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day moving average of $251.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

