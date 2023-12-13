Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $11.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $622.47. 1,021,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,208. The stock has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.97 and a 200 day moving average of $531.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.21.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

