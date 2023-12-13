DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 576.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,308,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,030,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.