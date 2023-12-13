UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.850-25.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.40. 505,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.