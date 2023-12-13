DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 1,770,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

